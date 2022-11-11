Lady who jumped into Lagos Lagoon identified

By Nehru Odeh

The lady who jumped into the Lagos Lagoon Thursday afternoon has been identified. She is Adetutu Adedokun, a staff of the Department of State Services (DSS).

It was reported that Adedokun jumped into the lagoon following a heated argument with her boyfriend, who had recently proposed to her.

According to the Uber driver, Adedokun had an argument with her boyfriend and in the heat of the altercation, she ordered him to stop and disembarked from the cab. She then headed towards the railings of the bridge and plunged nto the lagoon.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu who confirmed the incident said a search and rescue team had been mobilised to search for her body.

Only four months ago, she received commendation from the DG, DSS, as the best unarmed combat operative in her set.

However, there have been conflicting reports regarding Adedokun’s fate. While it was reported on Instablog that she was rescued yesterday, other reports say the search for her body is still ongoing.