Lady who jumped into Lagos Lagoon identified

Lady who jumped into Lagos Lagoon identified

Friday, November 11, 2022 11:31 am


 

Adetutu Adedokun

 
               By Nehru Odeh
The lady who jumped into the Lagos Lagoon Thursday afternoon has been identified. She is Adetutu Adedokun, a staff of the Department of State Services (DSS).
It was reported  that Adedokun jumped into the lagoon following a heated argument with her boyfriend, who had recently proposed to her.
According to the Uber driver, Adedokun had an argument with her boyfriend and in the heat of the altercation, she ordered him to stop and  disembarked from the cab. She then headed towards the railings of the bridge  and plunged nto the lagoon.
The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu who confirmed the incident said a search and rescue team had been mobilised to search for her body.
Only four months ago, she received commendation from the DG, DSS, as the best unarmed combat operative in her set.
However, there have been conflicting reports regarding Adedokun’s fate. While it was reported on Instablog that she was rescued yesterday, other reports say the search for her body is still ongoing.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    30 feared dead in Kogi accident
    2 hours ago

    Eseyin to lead Accord Party’s presidential campaign
    3 hours ago

    How doctors murdered my wife, baby – Johnny de Goodman
    5 hours ago

    FG, United Nations, EU, private sector partners kick off 20,000 annual jobs
    22 hours ago

    Adamu: Tinubu will be next President, urges him to get ready
    President Muhammadu Buhar 1 day ago

    Buhari: How Not To Talk With Africa About Climate Change
    1 day ago

    Insecurity: IGP Acquires, Deploys 3 Armed Drones to Strategic Locations
    1 day ago

    LCCI hails Dangote on the provision of infrastructure, job creation