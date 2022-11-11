30 feared dead in Kogi accident

Richard Elesho

Scores of people were feared dead in a tanker accident that occurred near Ochadamu junction in the Eastern flank of Kogi state. The accident was said to have occurred around 2 pm on Thursday.

It was gathered that the multiple accident involved about 30 vehicles and that most of the victims were burnt beyond recognition.

A source narrated the story. “I learnt that the accident was caused by a disagreement between soldiers and tanker drivers. Soldiers reportedly shot two tanker drivers and their colleagues in anger, used a tanker loaded with fuel to barricade the highway leading to the ancient town of Idah. People gathered and pleaded with the tanker drivers to remove the tanker that they used to block the road but they refused.

“Suddenly, a speeding coal truck ran into the petrol tanker causing it to explode. An inferno engulfed the scene, killing scores of people and injuring many others”.

Our source said no fewer that 20 corpses some of which were burnt beyond recognition have been counted so far while about 50 sustained varying degrees of injuries.

A source at the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC said that officers were still at the spot. He pleafed for more time to compile the casuality figure.

“My officers are still busy and vehicles are still burning as we speak .I will get back with detailed information as soon as possible.”