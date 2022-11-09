Tinubu’s campaign train moves to Nasarawa, to dialogue with miners

Tinubu’s campaign train moves to Nasarawa, to dialogue with miners

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 4:36 pm


Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in continuation of his strategic engagement with players in key sectors of the economy will on Thursday 10 November in Lafia, Nasarawa State hold a Town Hall meeting with the mining community.

Nasarawa State is a major mining hub for many solid minerals in Nigeria.

The state has deposits of Gold, Barite, Coal, Clay, Lead-Zinc, Sault, Gemstone, Silica Sand, Iron Ore, Granite, Tantalite, Marble, Mica, Cassiterite, Limestone and Aquamarine

The APC Presidential candidate on Monday met with farmers and agro-commodity traders in Minna where he shared his Action Plan for the transformation of agriculture.

At the meeting with the mining community, Tinubu will unfold his plan to make mining a major plank of Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda as laid out in his policy document tagged ‘Action Plan for a Better Nigeria’.

Since the launch of the Action Plan by President Muhammadu Buhari on 21 October, 2022 at the State House Banquet Hall, Asiwaju Tinubu has been pitching his proposals to various stakeholders in the country.

He started his direct engagement with the Business Community in Lagos where business leaders such as Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, Jim Ovia, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Herbert Wigwe and other top Chief Executives were in attendance.

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule will lead other APC Governors, Presidential Campaign Council members, party leaders and supporters to the Town Hall meeting that is scheduled to hold at the Government House Banquet Hall.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    6 hours ago

    US Midterm Elections: Buhari Congratulates Nigeria-American Winners
    11 hours ago

    “Lalong fit to lead APC to victory” -Dayo Israel
    12 hours ago

    Was Tinubu ever involved in drug business? Facts of the Matter
    13 hours ago

    Africa’s Case for Just Energy Transition Irrefutable – Osinbajo
    16 hours ago

    Floods in Bayelsa: Ijaw to sue Nigerian Government, Wants Minister Sacked
    17 hours ago

    Dapo Abiodun: One good term deserves another
    17 hours ago

    PDP and LP chasing shadows – APC
    19 hours ago

    Why Peter Obi is the Best for Nigeria – Ezeife