VIDEO: Many feared dead as explosion rocks Onitsha drug market

By Nehru Odeh

A chemical explosion has rocked the popular Ogbo Ogwu International Market, Bridge Head, Onitsha, in Anambra State.

The blast, which occurred Tuesday afternoon has resulted in many casualties as well as destruction of goods and buildings worth millions of naira.

The fire started at about 12:10pm on Tuesday when the chemicals stored in the shops started exploding one after another.

https://youtu.be/jrDHrIwc_c8

Many people were also said to be injured as the chemicals were exploding and hitting people at random.

Firefighters are currently on the scene, trying to salvage the situation as traders try to rescue their loved ones and goods.