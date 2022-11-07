4 Governors of Wike’s Group arrive Benue for flag off PDP campaign

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers State and his counterparts of Oyo State Governor Engr Seyi Makinde, Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwanyi and Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazua rrived Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Sunday.

The Governors who are currently at daggers drawn with leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, insisting that Iyorchia Ayu,the National Chairman of the party should resign were warmly received by their host, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State as they arrive Makurdi Airport.

Our Correspondent learnt that the Governors are in Benue the State for the flag off the PDP campaign and the inauguration of projects projects executed by the Ortom’s administration.

