Printing Technology Dept Holds Maiden Seminar, Book Launch

The College Hall of Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, was the venue of the first ever seminar on printing and publishing recently.

And it was a two-pronged affair that engaged the audience for hours as the Head of Department, HOD Printing Technology, Catherine Oluwole also chose the occasion to launch her published work titled ‘The Concept of Printing and Publishing.’

By 12pm, the hall was filled with an interesting mix of audience and the programme commenced with the Seminar proper, which eventually dovetailed to the book launch in-between. All activities were adeptly handled by the in-house Master of Ceremonies, from the institution’s Mass Communications Department, Dr Charles Oni.

Students and lecturers of all cadre of the Printing and relevant departments were present. Journalists were on ground for media coverage. The institution’s Rector, Engr Obafemi Omokungbe, as well as current and former top officials of the institution also graced the occasion with their presence. Representatives of the alumnae of the HOD’s Secondary School, St Louis College Akure were also among the audience. Some Chief Executive Officers from the printing and pharmaceutical industry also showed up to play their significant roles. It was in whole an event of vibrant interaction.

Stakeholders of the printing industry, some now quite aged, but sound still, impacted knowledge on the audience. The most prominent were Jerome Elaiho, whose printing industry experience spans several decades, after studying at the institution in the sixties and Pa George Okufie, a 92 year old former Rector of Yabatech from 1976 to 1985. Their inspiring remarks centred on gains inherent in the printing industry still, despite the age-long challenges. The students and all basked in the atmosphere of intellectualism, laced with the appropriate introspection concerning the theme of the day that was knowledgeably delivered from one speaker to another.

The seminar’s theme was notably in tune with the topic of the book that was authored and launched y the Printing Departments’s Head. According to her, Yaba College of Technology’s printing department has journeyed for 72 years amidst great challenges, and the onset of the 2020 Covid pandemic brought about an unprecedented twist to the challenges faced by the academic and also the industrial world. Thus, the day’s event was conceived with the theme: Printing and Publishing, The Emerging Opportunities In Post Covid Era, with a view to awakening the consciousness of students and others to the emerging opportunities waiting to be grabbed.

The first speaker, Mr Nwakwo of the Printing Department spoke extensively on prospects in terms of emerging opportunities, post-covid era. Such new opportunities waiting to be fully exploited include contract packaging, consumer research, packaging design and materials testing and scheduled or predictive maintenance. Nwankwo also touched on warehousing, sales, preservation, protection, and the ultimate target of ensuring products get to consumers at affordable cost. He shed light on how students can key into these opportunities now available.

Dr Florence Adesola Falaiye,the representative of AFKAR, a top-rated printing and publishing company, also delivered an inspirational keynote speech. In line with the event’s theme, she described AFKAR as a one-stop shop providing bespoke quality products from graphic design to pre-press, press and all other sections of finishing and light packaging. And to the delight of the students, she also announced that AFKAR is now poised to throw its doors open every year to the most outstanding student of the printing technology department that is fortunate to be posted to Lagos for the annual National Youth Service Core, NYSC programme.

Falaiye’s offer of AFKAR taking on the best from the institution met with resounding applause. It aligned with the hope and appeal of the printing technology department’s head of department, Oluwole, that awards should be instituted towards encouraging students of the department to excel.

The event was brought to a close after the presentation by Sir John Onuegbulem, the Business Unit Manager of Heildeberg on the realities of the printing industry. And in her closing remarks, Oluwole stressed that the main objective of the book launched was to teach students and others about printing and publishing. “The inspiration was borne out of a desire to clarify the difference between printings and publishing which are twin terms being constantly misconceived,” she said.