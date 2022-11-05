My Igbo, Yoruba Heritage

By Oluwatoyin Ndidi Taiwo Ojo

A friend of over 16 years said she had never seen me angry like really angry and another told her to be wary of my anger because it could be very deadly as she witnessed it once.

I learnt early in life that anger leads to destruction and sọ, I tried as much as possible to tame mine but you see, no matter how much you try to maintain a cool mien and portray your ọmọlúwàbí traits, there is someone out there who, suffering from generational curses of his father’s house, will be on the lookout to taunt you.

So one idiot came to one of my posts and tried to guilt trip with my having Igbo blood! Chai! Of all things to use? It is me being a half Igbo that he felt he could use to store a cheap hat trick. If only he knew I am fiercely proud of my double heritage, he would have warned his keypad from making such a gaffe.

I was raised in Igboland from the age of two months till I was 17 years. I tried to stay in Lagos for 3 years out of the whole 17 years but my love for my grandmother took me back. So you can understand when I say I love my Igbo heritage and I am not apologetic about it!

As an adult I have done more for my Yoruba tribe than I have ever done for my Igbo side. I have used my platform to reach over 20,000 families and still counting directly and indirectly.

I am one of the most detribalized Nigerians( I cannot afford not to be) and if you see me talking about politics on my page, it is because I truly want change and I believe in this country.

I have never met any of these presidential candidates and have never received a dime from any of them for political reasons. The truth is that none of them has been impressive but if you see me pitching my tent with Peter Obi, it is not because he is Igbo but because I feel.he is better.

This tribal card some people keep throwing around is somewhat funny because when I massively campaigned for Mbuhari in 2015 against GEJ a southerner, no one said I was a tribal bigot but now because I chose not to support Tinubu, I have become a traitor.

We can have banters and even intellectual discussions on our preffered choices but immediately you try to use your pea sized brain to try and guilt trip me. I will tell you why I am proudly the daughter of an Asaba woman.

*Oluwatoyin Ndidi Taiwo Ojo is a lawyer and public affairs analyst