Kaduna: 446 killed, 985 kidnapped in 6 months

Friday, November 4, 2022 10:09 pm


File: Nigerian troops after an encounter with Boko Haram terrorists


By Hassana Yakubu

A total of 446 people have lost their lives in Kaduna State as a results of banditry, terrorism and communal clashes from April to September, 2022, an official said in Kaduna on Friday.

The figure comprised of 285 killed in the 2nd Quarter of the year and 161 who lost their lives in the 3rd Quarter.

Samuel Aruwan, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, gave out the figures when he presented the 2022 2nd and 3rd Quarter Report on security to Gov. Nasir El-Rufai.

He also said that 985 persons were kidnapped during the period under review across the state, with 804 of the number kidnapped in the 3rd quarter, while five persons each were raped in the 2nd and 3rd quarter.

The commissioner said 258 persons were injured in the 2nd quarter and 156 in the 3rd quarter, while 5,999 and 1, 133 animals were rustled in the two quarters, respectively.

Aruwan, however, said a total of 74 AK-47 Rifles, five locally made riffles, 5,398 live ammunition, and 11 pump action magazines where intercepted between April and September in the state.

The commissioner further said that 168 bandits were neutralized by troops within the period with 59 killed n the 2nd quarter and 109 in the 3rd quarter.

He warned that the activities of bandits has adversely impacted farming activities including livestock production.

The commissioner said it was important to block the flow of illicit drugs that’s fueling the criminals.

He added that the main sources of funding for the bandits are ransoms from kidnapped hostages, gun running and leasing of weapons to groups who lacked the capacity to acquire weapons.

Aruwan said the state will continue to strengthen its intelligence network, so as to remain ahead of the criminals. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

