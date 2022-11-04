Ekweremadu in another trouble, as Court orders forfeiture of his 40 properties

Friday, November 4, 2022 8:11 pm


Ike Ekweremadu

Ike Ekweremadu, former Deputy Senate President, is like a man who is under a pincer attack. From one end, he is standing trial in the UK over alleged organ harvesting. On the other hand, a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday, ordered an interim forfeiture of his 40 landed properties.

The locations are: 10 properties in Enugu, three in the United States of America, two in the United Kingdom, one in Lagos, nine in Dubai, the United Emirate Republic and 15 located in the Federal Capital Territory.

The order was given by Justice Inyang Ekwo, following an ex-parte motion filed and moved by Ibrahim Buba on behalf of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

While granting the order, the Judge ordered the EFCC to publish the interim forfeiture order of the properties in a national daily within seven days.

He specifically directed that anybody who had interest in the forfeited properties should indicate within 14 days of the publication of the interim forfeiture order from the court.
Justice Ekwo adjourned the matter till December 5, 2022 for a report in the case if there is any objection from members of the public regarding the said properties.

By the ruling, members of the public who had interest in the properties, covered by the interim forfeiture should, “within 14 days of the newspaper publication should inform the court why the properties should be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.”

