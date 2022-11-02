Fasoranti orders Afenifere meetings back from Adebanjo’s house to Akure

Fasoranti orders Afenifere meetings back from Adebanjo’s house to Akure

Wednesday, November 2, 2022 5:25 pm


Chiefs Reuben Fasoranti and Ayo Adebanjo

Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the leader of Afenifere, a Yoruba socio-cultural group has put his foot down on who calls the shots in the group. Henceforth, according to him, members would no longer hold their meetings in Isoya Ogbo, Ijebu home of the acting leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo but in Akure, Ondo State, where Fasoranti resides.

The implication of this is that Adebanjo’s leadership in an acting capacity might have ended.

Last Sunday when Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate visited Pa Fasoranti, educator and Second Republic Commissioner for Finance in Ondo State, he revealed the support of the group to his guest as the 2023 elections are inching closer.

According to a report by The Nation, Pa Fasoranti lamented that the people shifted the meeting of Afenifere to Adebanjo’s residence because they felt he was becoming senile.

Fasoranti said some people felt he could not comprehend things, adding that the person who said that has regretted it.

However, Fasoranti said he is not senile, adding that “there is no shaking.”

”The reason the meeting was shifted was due to misunderstanding and misinterpretation of some people that I was going senile and that I cannot comprehend. When I heard that, I reacted and the person saying regretted it”, the NATION quotes Pa Fasoranti.

He said, “I’m still the leader of Afenifere. Afenifere has not endorsed Obi, we are endorsing Jagaban (Bola Tinubu) for the presidency.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State: sends 11 names to Edo Assembly for confirmation as commissioners 5 hours ago

    CBN’s planned Naira redesign political, diversionary – Obaseki
    7 hours ago

    Asíwájú Tinubu Mourns Rev. Olumakaiye
    7 hours ago

    Ganduje, Shetima, join Sanwo-Olu’s consultations with Arewa community in Alaba Ragoll
    8 hours ago

    Tinubu-Shettima are Anti-business, says Atiku
    12 hours ago

    Beyond the politics of endorsement
    12 hours ago

    Regional Commodity Exchanges as the Ultimate Panacea to Rural Poverty and Low Agricultural Productivity
    19 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu to private sector: ‘Only Tinubu among contenders has magic wand to turn challenges to opportunities
    21 hours ago

    2023: Crisis Looms in Akwa Ibom State as PDP orders destruction of APC billboards