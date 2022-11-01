Video: I remain Afenifere leader and we support Tinubu – Fasoranti

Just like the way a hot knife would slice through butter, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has spoken to clear tension within the group. He put his foot down on Afenifere’s support of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate.

Another matter that he resolved was the misconceptions at different quarters, over who the true leader of Afenifere is. With emphatic knocks, he declared that he remains leader of the group.

Watch the video of Pa Fasoranti here:

Trouble started after Tinubu visited Fasoranti in Akure, Ondo State capital on Sunday, 30 October. Those who are in the camp of Pa Ayo Adebanjo (who had earlier declared his support for Afenifere) came out smoking with derision, saying that Fasoranti’s statement had no weight since he was no longer the leader.

However, Pa Fasoranti declared: “I’m still the leader of Afenifere. Aferenifere has not endorsed Obi, we are endorsing Jagaban (Bola Ahmed Tinubu) for the presidency.

“As you can see, the trend, the approval and the acceptability. You could see what happened when Tinubu came to meet me in Akure. Media carried the whole thing.

“Adebanjo does not have the capacity to warn me not to welcome Tinubu. Can he do that successfully?

“What happened was that Adebanjo took a stand and I took a stand. I didn’t call him and he didn’t call me. We never spoke about the visit.

“As you can see, Jagaban is accepted and we approve of him. Obi has no stand in our mind at all.”