Why I’m committed to a greater, better Nigeria – Osinbajo

Those who seek to occupy public offices should understand that such a quest requires serious commitment because many lives and livelihoods could be impacted by their actions or inactions, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

Prof. Osinbajo said this Friday when he received a delegation of Southern Kaduna leaders (political, traditional and religious), specifically from Kachia and Kagarko Local Government Areas, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The delegation numbering over 40 leaders was led by the honourable member representing Kachia/Kagarko Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Gabriel Zock, and it included traditional rulers and APC politicians including those seeking elective positions in 2023.

“Our commitment to this country is a serious commitment and some of it (for me and I am sure for Hon Gabriel) come from the fact of our faith. Our faith, like other faiths, does not allow us to deal carelessly with matters that concern the poor, those who do not have and those who look up to us with expectation for solution to their problems.

“We cannot disappoint them, that is why we are so committed to making sure that our country is a different country,” the Vice President noted.

Speaking further about the motivation for public service, the VP lamented that there are those who are in it for pecuniary gains saying “for some, public office is about lining their pockets, it is about becoming richer than everybody, it is about buying new cars, buying planes…

“But at the end of the day, no matter what we do, we still have to account to God for everything that we do. Even if they don’t account to our people, we will all account to God ultimately.”

Continuing, the VP told the delegation that “what God expects of all of us is to ensure that the mandate that is given to us is used well, the trust that is reposed in us by so many people is the expectation that their lives and livelihoods will improve by our being in office. For all those people, we must account to God.

“Which is why in any political positions that we have found ourselves, whether it is the VP, House of Representatives member, chairman of LGA, traditional ruler, whatever we are doing, we have a responsibility, even if it is not to man, we have a responsibility to God.

“That is why aspiration, running for office and all of that, is a very serious responsibility. And I hope and pray that our candidates here will succeed.”

Earlier in his remarks, Hon. Gabriel Zock applauded the commitment and vision of the VP for a better Nigeria, noting that “I have worked with you closely, I know the vision and dream that you have for Nigeria.”

The legislator prayed for the VP and thanked him for his selfless service to the country, expressing hope that “one day you will become the President of Nigeria.”

On his part, a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Nuhu Goroh, praised the VP’s loyalty and support to President Muhammadu Buhari saying, “our visit is in solidarity to our leader who has given his best to our country and is loyal to the President.”

Goroh specifically commended Prof. Osinbajo’s efforts in uniting Nigerians across ethnic and religious divides, describing him as “a man that worked for our stability, a man that worked for our unity. A father that has worked for our care, and to ensure that those who have been displaced from their homes have support and succour.”

Speaking about the purpose of their visit, Goroh noted that “we are here to thank you. You have visited southern Kaduna more than any VP in the history of this country, it is on record; and that is why we are here to say thank you on behalf of our people.

“We are here for a prayer to a father, who is also a pastor; to say Daddy, we are praying that your end shall be greater than your past. We pray that Nigeria reaps the best of all that you have done for this country.

“I also pray that one day, our dream of seeing you become the President of this great country, shall come to pass. May God lift our Vice President.”

In the same vein, the acting Chief of Kachia, Chief Jacob Dogo, who spoke on behalf of other traditional rulers on the delegation, thanked the Vice President for all that he has done for his community – youth empowerment and caring for displaced persons, among others, noting that “we have come to register our appreciation.”

Chief Dogo added that the people of Kachia and Kagarko will ever remain grateful for the measures initiated by the Vice President which brought about peace and unity in the area. He then assured the VP of the people’s continued support and loyalty to him at all times, describing him as an ‘indigene’ of Kaduna State.

Other political leaders and traditional rulers that were part of the delegation included, Hon Bulus Audu, APC Senatorial Candidate for Kaduna Zone 3; Nasara Rabo, Chairman, Kagarko LGA; Aaron Bako, Chairman, Kachia LGA; Engr Sanusi Jibrin, APC Chairman, Kachia LGA; Alhaji Sabiu Sulieman, District Head of Kachia; Zamani Dongonyaro, District Head of Bishi; Joshua Takai, District Head of Gidan Tagwai, and Garba Lara, District Head of Kagarko LGA, among others