Professor David Olu Olagoke Dies at 88

Retired Professor of English and English Literature and Former Dean of Faculty of Arts, Prof David Olagoke passed away earlier today Saturday,29th October,2022 at his Ayegbaju Ekiti ,county home at the ripe age of 88.

The renowned author who wrote the famous play, The Incorruptible Judge obtained his Ph.D in Applied Linguistics from the Prestigious University of London.

Olagoke was born on January 22, 1934 in Aiyegbaju Ekiti. He attended Methodist Boys’High School, Lagos, 1945-50, University College, Ibadan, 1954-57, Institute of Education, University of London, 1957-58, University of Colchester, Essex, 1967-68; and University of London, 1983-85.

Career: He was appointed and served as Education Officer at King’s College, Lagos from 1958-60; Principal Lisabi Grammar School, Abeokuta, 1961-68.

He was later appointed Lecturer II/I, University of Lagos, 1968-76; Senior Lecturer, 1976-84; Associate Professor of English University of Lagos, 1984-87; Professor of English and Dean of Arts, Ondo State University, Ado-Ekiti November 1987 and retired in 2004 .

Olagoke who was a Longman Research Fellow, University College, London University, 1973-74 authored many plays including ; The Incorruptible Judge, Longman, Evans, 1962; Irokoman and the Woodcaver, London, Evans, 1963; Hakimu Nwadilifu, A Swahili translation of the Incorruptible Judge, Evans; and Death in the Forest, University Press, Ibadan, 1983;

He was married to Patricia Olajumoke Ayeni in 1960 and the union was blessed with three sons and two daughters.

On 10 March 2018, old students, under the aegis of Ondo State University Ado-Ekiti (OSUA) English and Literary Studies class of 1989 visited the retired don (former Dean of Arts) at his country home in Aiyegbaju-Ekiti. He retired in 2002.

President of the group, Mrs. Adeola Fasuba, according to a report by newsmakerslive.org, said: “Members of OSUA ELS class of 1989 went to Aiyegbaju Ekiti today to pay a visit to one of our retired professors, Prof. Olagoke, author of several books including the ‘Incorruptible Jugde’. Prof. Olagoke was a beacon of integrity and honor for members of the class and we wanted to honour him in his lifetime.

“Members in Nigeria and the diaspora donated money to have a hand made card, other gifts, and a reception in Aiyegbaju Ekiti where we visited with the retired professor and his family and presented him with gifts.”

Also, a jointly signed message on the card presented to Olagoke during the visit reads:

“Our Dear Professor Sir,

“You touched so many lives in great ways leaving indelible marks.

“We are part of the numerous huge success stories that history will forever attach to your name