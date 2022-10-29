How FG will generate 21 million jobs by 2025

Mu’azu Sambo, the Minister of Transportation, has revealed how the Federal Government would generate 21 million full-time jobs and lift 35 million people out of poverty by 2025.

This is contained in a statement by Sam Idiagbonya, his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity on Friday, 28 October, 2022, at the ongoing 2022 Ministerial Retreat at Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

According to him, the transportation sector is “setting the stage for achieving the government’s commitment of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

Sambo said “infrastructural gaps in the sector necessitated the development of the National Development Plans; Medium-Term Development Plans 2021-2025 and a Long-Term Plan called the Nigeria Agenda 2050.”