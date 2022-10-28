Gasvine Properties Launches Villa Gardens Estate With 40 Per Cent Slash in Price

Gasvine Properties, one of Nigeria’s leading indigenous real estate companies, in its bid to make housing affordable and accessible, is launching Ella Garden Estate, a newly acquired facility in Anambra State. ESV Dr Oziele Godwin the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive disclosed this at a media chat held recently in Lagos.

In his words: “At Gasvine properties, we are resolute and determined to make housing affordable and easily accessible to all Nigerians. Villa Gardens Estates, Enugu-Agidi, is just seven-minute drive from Unizik junction, Awka and fifteen minutes drive from Autoparts Npkor Onitsha, Anambra.”

He added: “We have also decided to slash forty per cent off the price for the first twenty subscribers. They also have the privilege of paying up in twenty months. This launch is an opportunity for Nigerians to own a piece of the booming Villa Garden Estate in Enugu-Agidi, Anambra state.”

According to the GMD, Nigerians irrespective of their status and income level can now become real estate investors and own properties of their choice in Villa Garden Estate Enugu-Agidi or any of their estates across the country.

He further emphasized that the initiative was designed to give Nigerians the opportunity to invest their savings in their Villa Gardens Estates Enugu-Agidi “or any of our estates across the country.”

He also said any realtor or anyone at all who brings a buyer will be handsomely rewarded. “We believe in rewarding well.”

He further added that the decision for the price slash is part of the corporate efforts to make housing affordable for every Nigerian. “We desire to solve the housing needs of at least 1.6 million Nigerians. We believe that every Nigerian should be able to own at least one property.

This is also an employment opportunity for people to earn a handsome income just by bringing in buyers. All our properties are authentic, verifiable and government-approved,” Dr Godwin assured.

“We cannot over-emphasize the fact that our major value is Integrity, and we desire to cause a revolution of trust in Nigeria. Nigerians can now invest in real estate with full confidence that their investment is secured.”

Dr Godwin further explained that Gasvine Properties will not only guarantee secured investment but will also go the extra mile to satisfy their customers.

“It is good to state that we have been in business for four years and we do business with high-level integrity and excellence. Our estates are spread across Lagos, Ogun, Delta Imo states and now Enugu-Agidi, Anambra state. We assure everyone that there is no reason to be afraid because we have always delivered top-notch .”