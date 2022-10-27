Rivers University bans indecent dressing, tattoos, nose rings, others

Thursday, October 27, 2022 9:11 am


Rivers State University

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State University (RSU), Port Harcourt has banned indecent dressing by both male and female students on campus.

In a letter signed by the Registrar of the school, Dr S.C Enyindah and the Secretary of the Senate, it was stated that, wearing of Spaghetti gown, short skirts, blouse that exposes navel and breasts, leg chain, long eyelashes, tattoos wearing, nose rings by both sexes of students, earrings by male students are banned.

Tinting hair in different colours, sagging trousers, and fixing long eyelashes are also prohibited.

The Registrar said the decision by Senate was a sequel to the meeting held on the 29th of September,2022, which directed the students to take note and comply accordingly.  The take-off time for the enforcement of the directive is with immediate effect.

RSU has been in the news for banning students who were owing school fees from taking the second-semester examinations, including the final year students.

The circular

