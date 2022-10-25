Nigeria committed to implementation of SDGs – Orelope-Adefulire

The Federal Government is committed to the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for the benefit of all Nigerians.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire stated this in a statement released in commemoration of the United Nations Day 2022.

According to the Presidential aide, “as the global community push the frontiers of the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals in the decade of action for the SDGs, we all recognise the significance of the year in our genuine desire to fast-track the achievements of the goals.

“In effect, it is time to align, reflect on the past, celebrate the accomplishments of the present, and look forward to a better and brighter future for everyone in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development’’.

“I can assure you that governments at the National and Sub-national levels are working very hard in conjunction with our development partners and other critical stakeholders to ensure that Nigeria is not left behind in the race to achieve the SDGs. Individuals and families will also have roles to play in ensuring that no one is left behind,” she said.

The SSA to the President also added that Nigeria has made good strides in SDGs domestication processes and listed some of the concrete steps so far taken to accelerate the implementation of the SDGs in the country.

These include the successful re-alignment of the National Statistical System (NSS) with the requirements and indicators of the SDGs; development of a novel home-grown ‘Integrated Sustainable Development Goals (iSDG) Model, which is an analytical framework for assessing how policy making can better address the indivisible nature of the SDGs, the launch of the National Implementation Plan (2021-2030) and the launch of the Integrated National Integrated Framework, INFF.

Nigeria has also successfully presented its Second Voluntary National Review on the SDGs to the UN High-Level Political Forum in July 2020, following its first submission in 2017.

The Presidential Aide maintained that the task of building the society that we want is one that must be won and it rest on everyone. Hence, we all must Keep taking actions and make them count.

“Your action may just be in encouraging that family in your neighbourhood to keep their environment clean, send their children to school or letting them know the importance of attendance of hospitals for maternity or immunization services for their children,” she stated.

United Nations Day, on 24 October, marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter. With the ratification of this founding document by the majority of its signatories, including the five permanent members of the Security Council, the United Nations officially came into being.

The Day, celebrated every year, offers the opportunity to amplify our common agenda and reaffirm the purposes and principles of the UN Charter that have guided us for the past 77 years.