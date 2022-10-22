As Youths Walk for Tinubu, LASTMA Issues Traffic Advisory in Lagos

Today, youths in Lagos will stage a rally in support of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Thus the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) issued a traffic advisory along the routes of the rally.

It is published bellow:

*TRAFFIC ADVISORY*

“EKO YOUTH WALK FOR TINUBU” FROM MARYLAND ON MOBOLAJI BANK ANTHONY WAY TO POLICE COLLEGE VIA GRA IKEJA ON SATURDAY 22ND OF OCTOBER 2022.

The walk will commence from Maryland by 7am where participants are expected to converge on Maryland.

WALK ROUTE

MarylandMobolaji Bank Anthony WayCountry Club  Joel Ogunaike Street Oba Akinjobi Police College.

Owing to the aforementioned walk route, all the underlisted roads and adjoining streets shall be temporarily closed to traffic for a few hours on Saturday, 22nd October, 2022:

1. MOBOLAJI BANK ANTHONY WAY;

a. From Anthony on Ikorodu road inwards Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way through Maryland, traffic will be diverted to Jesu Oyingbo Area (Emmanuel Street) through Mende U-turn underpass,

b. From Ojota on Ikorodu road, traffic will be diverted to Jesu Oyingbo Area (Emmanuel Street) to Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way to connect desired destinations.

OR

Motorists coming from Mile 12/Ketu to Ikeja/Airport:

a. use old Toll Gate to Mobolaji Johnson Avenue (7-Up) to Alausa to Awolowo Way, Ikeja and connect desired destinations

b. use Ojota Kudirat Abiola Way (old Oregun Road) to Awolowo Way to connect desired destinations

From Third Mainland Bridge/Gbagada on Oworonshoki Expressway to Maryland/Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way/Airport;

a. use Anthony Bridge to Oshodi Bridge to International Airport Road to connect desired destination

NOTE That-

2. A lane Movement will be allowed for motorists moving from Ikeja to Maryland but will be diverted at Onigbongbo U- turn for contra flow inwards Jesu Oyingbo (Emmanuel Street) via the frontage of Heliport on Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way to link Maryland and connect their desired destinations.

3. Other Street to be affected in GRA include;

Adekunle Fajuyi Intersection to link Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way.

Sobo Arobiodu Intersection to link Mobolaji Bank Anthony.

Adjoining Streets linking Joel Ogunaike Street such as:

1. Issac John Street intersecting Joel Ogunaike Street.

2. Harnold Shodipo Crescent.

3. Oba Ladejobi Street.

4. Sir Micheal Otedola Street.

Motorists from Ikeja can also make use of Oba Akinjobi Way from Oba Akran, Ikeja to GRA and beyond by driving a few meters up to the Lagos State High Court intersection to make right turn into old Secretariat Road to link Muiz Banire Street by Immigrations Office and connect Railway Level Crossing, PWD to Agege Motor Road or inside the GRA and connect with their desired destinations.

In addition, motorists should note that adjoining streets such as:

*Ladoke Akintola Street

*Rev. Ogunbiyi Street etc. should please note that navigating inward Oba Akinjobi Way to LASUTH Area will be temporarily closed to traffic, and are therefore advised to make use of other streets within GRA Ikeja like Oduduwa Crescent to connect to their desired destinations.

We regret any inconvenience this may cause.

LASTMA