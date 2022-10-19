Original Tinubu’s manifesto to be launched by Buhari Friday

Original Tinubu’s manifesto to be launched by Buhari Friday

Wednesday, October 19, 2022 5:28 am


President Muhammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

*APC campaign council to be launched same day

History will be made on Friday, 21 October when President Muhammadu Buhari will unveil the manifesto of Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). This time, the document to be launched is genuine unlike the one that was in circulation in June this year. That was just a draft.

This is contained in a statement on Tuesday, by Gboyega Akosile, chief press secretary to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos governor. He said the president would also use the opportunity to formally inaugurate the party’s presidential campaign council.
Concerning the one that was earlier published by the Nigerian media and which was widely circulated on social media, Bayo Onanuga, spokesman of the campaign organisation, had said the document was “merely a draft proposal and suggestions on the programmes he (Tinubu) should implement, when elected in February 2023″.

“I want to place it on record that the manifesto being circulated via social media platforms and already published by a section of the mainstream media, is not the official manifesto of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and All Progressives Congress for the 2023 general election,” Onanuga had said.

“While our presidential candidate appreciates the spirit and efforts of his associates that produced the document being passed around mostly on WhatsApp, we want to clearly state that the document is an unofficial document and Tinubu cannot be held accountable on any of the issues raised in the document.
“The presidential candidate and APC are currently working on an all-embracing manifesto that will inspire the confidence of Nigerians.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    25 mins ago

    Disruption of PDP’s Kaduna rally was self inflicted – APC
    6 hours ago

    A Tertiary Debacle
    Tinubu 12 hours ago

    How do you stop the church rat from eating the poisoned communion?
    17 hours ago

    Tinubu: Should Nigerians really shut up?
    1 day ago

    Ecobank Nigeria Unveils Super Reward Season 3 Extension
    Shehan Karunatilaka: won the 2022 Booker Prize for fiction for his novel, The Seven Moons of Maali Ameida. 1 day ago

    What made Sri Lankan writer win this year’s Booker Prize.
    1 day ago

    With me as President, Nigeria will bounce back – Peter Obi
    1 day ago

    2022 Felabration: Why it ‘ll be remembered for a long time