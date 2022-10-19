Original Tinubu’s manifesto to be launched by Buhari Friday

*APC campaign council to be launched same day

History will be made on Friday, 21 October when President Muhammadu Buhari will unveil the manifesto of Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). This time, the document to be launched is genuine unlike the one that was in circulation in June this year. That was just a draft.

This is contained in a statement on Tuesday, by Gboyega Akosile, chief press secretary to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos governor. He said the president would also use the opportunity to formally inaugurate the party’s presidential campaign council.

Concerning the one that was earlier published by the Nigerian media and which was widely circulated on social media, Bayo Onanuga, spokesman of the campaign organisation, had said the document was “merely a draft proposal and suggestions on the programmes he (Tinubu) should implement, when elected in February 2023″.

“I want to place it on record that the manifesto being circulated via social media platforms and already published by a section of the mainstream media, is not the official manifesto of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and All Progressives Congress for the 2023 general election,” Onanuga had said.

“While our presidential candidate appreciates the spirit and efforts of his associates that produced the document being passed around mostly on WhatsApp, we want to clearly state that the document is an unofficial document and Tinubu cannot be held accountable on any of the issues raised in the document.

“The presidential candidate and APC are currently working on an all-embracing manifesto that will inspire the confidence of Nigerians.”