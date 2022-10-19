Ekiti Assembly Speaker, Afuye dies of cardiac arrest at 66

The Government of Ekiti State regrets to announce the death of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Funminiyi Afuye.

Rt. Hon Afuye died Wednesday evening at the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado- Ekiti, where he was receiving treatment after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The late Afuye, 66, was Commissioner, Ekiti State Ministry of Information and two- time member of the State Assembly. He was inaugurated Speaker of the sixth Assembly on June 6, 2019.