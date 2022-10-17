APC National Youth Leader flags off empowerment of 10,000 youths, women in Jigawa

…says Badaru’s sterling achievements will deliver clean sweep for APC in 2023

By Daniels Ekugo

The National Youth Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Hon. Dayo Israel, flagged off the training and empowerment of over 10,000 youths and women in Jigawa State on Saturday, Oct 15, at the Manpower Development Institute in Dutse.

The event was part of his visitation to the state in his ongoing nationwide youth mobilization and energizing tour which began in the northeast region of the country.

The trainees were drawn from across the 27 LGAs in Jigawa State under the state’s implementation of the Progressive Young Leaders Summit, an effort led by Pharm. Ahmed Muhammed Guma, the leader of the Tinubu/MUD Support Organization, in partnership with the Office of the National Youth Leader.

Pharm. Ahmed Muhammed Guma is domesticating the youth empowerment initiative of the National Youth Leader, having served in the Organizing Committee of the party’s novel Progressive Young Leaders Summit staged by Hon. Dayo Israel in Abuja last month.

Beneficiaries receive training in various vocational skills including catering, arts and crafts, and ICT. The multiphase training will last a couple of months.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Dayo Israel emphasized the importance of a skilled workforce to the nation, noting that the APC-administration, including the one Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will lead if elected in 2023, is about employment and wealth creation.

He said “our party appreciates the importance of providing our youths, women, and other citizens with the requisite skills and support they need to attain self-reliance and inspire economic growth. We are about capacity building, jobs creation, and prosperity. This training is testament of that and the country can expect more if the APC is supported to retain power next year.”

Earlier, he was at the Jigawa State Secretariat where he hosted a Town Hall Meeting with youth leaders and stakeholders of the party in Jigawa State.

Present at the interactive session was Barr. Abubakar Sadiq Jallo, a member of the Jigawa State Assembly, Hon. Bala Usmab Chamo, the Dutse LG Chairman, Arc. Naijb Falalu Gantsa, SA on Urban Renewal, Hon. Hamza Mohammed, SA on Community Inclusion, Hon. Salisu Babura, SA Youth, members of support groups and the local leaders of the party.

Sharing his agenda for 2023 with the local youth leaders, Hon. Dayo Israel charged them to “do all they can to ensure a total victory for the APC in all the elective positions up for contest in 2023.”

He also paid a condolence visit to the Deputy Governor and APC governorship candidate in the state, Mal. Umar Namadi Danmodi, over the flood situation that affected some communities in the state.

Hon. Dayo Israel praised the state government’s timely response to the disaster, including the establishment of committees to manage aid provision and the implementation of lasting solutions to avert future occurrence.

According to him, the “sterling achievements of Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, the calculator, will give the party a clean sweep at the polls in 2023, where Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be elected as President and Mal. Umar Namadi Sambo will be elected as the Governor of Jigawa State to continue and improve on the legacy of the outgoing Badaru.”