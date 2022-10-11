Zone 4, victory Estate Iba protests against Ekedisc over prolonged darkness

Akin Kuponiyi

Zone 4 victory estate CDA IBA in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos state has been under local load shedding for one year now. In other words, it has been in darkness for over 12 months. As a result, it recently staged a peaceful protest.

The community members taxed themselves and purchased one unit 500kva transformer, one unit 4way feeder pillar and one H pole, which was donated to Eko Electricity Distribution Company (Ekedisc) management in June 2022, but nothing has been done about the installation. To date, the said community are still in prolonged darkness

The Chairman of the CDA Mr Friday John Ani has been in constant touch with one Mr Jerry the PRO Ekedisc Ojo district head since June 2022 for the prompt installation of this transformer procured by the community, but it has always been promises upon promises. Some officials of the Ekedisc from Marina came to inspect the transformer but there was no action.

Some weeks no light at all due to the G&P Fuse raiser and transformer fault. The community has made representation and appeals to the office of the district head of the Ekedisc to help them with the prompt installation of their newly donated transformer to Ekedc management to enable their community to enjoy steady rights like others but to no avail.

On weekly basis, they are losing members and tenants packing out of the community due to poor power supply.