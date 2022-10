Madam Iyiola Taiwo who died on 20 August this year in Ibadan, was buried on 8 September. Aged 90, she is survived by children and grandchildren, including Professor Olufemi Taiwo of Cornell University and Chief Kayode Taiwo.

The funeral service was held at the Hosannah Baptist Church, Oke-Ado, and the reception of guests at the Kakanfo Inn, Ibadan.

