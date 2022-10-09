Oluomo leads 5m-man March for Tinubu/Shettima, Sanwo-Olu in Lagos

Oluomo leads 5m-man March for Tinubu/Shettima, Sanwo-Olu in Lagos

Sunday, October 9, 2022 2:52 pm


Oluomo leads march for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu in Lagos

The early Sunday cloud burst did not deter them. With nose-thumping determination, they went ahead. Musiliu Akinsanya, MC Oluomo for style, Chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee, led different groups on a 5-Million man walk in support of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima, and Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, Dr Femi Hamzat. The rally is for their victories in the 2023 elections.

The rallies, coupled with the rains, led to long serpentine traffic jams. The rally started from Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere Local Government Area of the state through Funsho Wiliams Avenue terminated at Bolade Oshodi area of Lagos State. A large number of supporters converged on Teslim Stadium and National Stadium, Surulere. Nollywood stars like Saidi Balogun also came.

In order not to give room for desperados, armed security personnel, led by the Nigeria Police, Department of State Service, DSS, Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps, and LNSC, among others made sure there was no breach of the peace.

According to MC Oluomo: “This is a mega rally, we are shutting Lagos down for Asiwaju Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu.

“This is to show our support, strength and capacity for APC candidates because they are the best for the job at hand.”

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Conversation Nigeriana (7)
    4 hours ago

    Photos: Burial of Madam Iyiola Taiwo
    9 hours ago

    Should Our Charity Begin from Saudi Arabia?
    Lagos House of Assembly: passes VAT, Anti Open grazing Bills 11 hours ago

    10 Things To Know About Lagos New Victim, Witness Protection And Assistance Bill
    13 hours ago

    Mbaka: Comeuppance or Renaissance?
    15 hours ago

    The enormous damage Kogi Government vigilantes inflict on Dangote cement in Obajana
    17 hours ago

    The Ta-ta-ta-ta-ta at Obajana 
    19 hours ago

    Nigeria discovers 4- km under-water pipeline used for stealing oil