Oluomo leads 5m-man March for Tinubu/Shettima, Sanwo-Olu in Lagos

The early Sunday cloud burst did not deter them. With nose-thumping determination, they went ahead. Musiliu Akinsanya, MC Oluomo for style, Chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee, led different groups on a 5-Million man walk in support of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima, and Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, Dr Femi Hamzat. The rally is for their victories in the 2023 elections.

This is a single structure in Lagos. There are many layers of this kind of structure built over the years by @officialABAT. But just take this one rub body for your Sunday social media pleasure.@jidesanwoolu pic.twitter.com/HOnqGPr6Nb — Gboyega Akosile (@gboyegaakosile) October 9, 2022

The rallies, coupled with the rains, led to long serpentine traffic jams. The rally started from Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere Local Government Area of the state through Funsho Wiliams Avenue terminated at Bolade Oshodi area of Lagos State. A large number of supporters converged on Teslim Stadium and National Stadium, Surulere. Nollywood stars like Saidi Balogun also came.

In order not to give room for desperados, armed security personnel, led by the Nigeria Police, Department of State Service, DSS, Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps, and LNSC, among others made sure there was no breach of the peace.

According to MC Oluomo: “This is a mega rally, we are shutting Lagos down for Asiwaju Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu.

“This is to show our support, strength and capacity for APC candidates because they are the best for the job at hand.”