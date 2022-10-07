NIWA provides Ferry services for flood victims

NIWA provides Ferry services for flood victims

Friday, October 7, 2022 1:56 pm


Flood hits Kogi

Richard Elesho
The Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, Dr George Moghalu has directed the Area Manager of Lokoja Area Office to quickly release NIWA boats to provide services for stranded travellers in Lokoja and Koton Karfe of Kogi State in order to ease the suffering of the travelers caused by the flood.
According to NIWA gauge readers in Lokoja, they confirmed that the 2012 flood level was 12.84 meters whereas that of this year is reading 13.22 meters, hence, the 2022 flood level has surpassed that of 2012 with 0.38 meters.
This was contained in a Press Statement on Thursday, by Jibril Dardau, GM Corporate Affairs of the parastatal.
“The flood this year has overtaken some major roads in Ajaokuta, Lokoja and Koton Karfe Local Government Areas of Kogi State which made it impassable for travelers from or through Lokoja to Abuja thereby creating serious hardship on Nigerians.
“It is in this regard, NIWA in conjunction with the Boat Owners Association have been providing scour to these victims in compliance to the safety guidelines of wearing life jackets, avoiding overloading, overspeeding and night sailing.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Prof. Folasade-Ogunsola: Appointed Vice Chancellor of UNILAG 7 hours ago

    Prof. Ogunsola emerges Unilag’s first female vice chancellor
    Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers 8 hours ago

    Wike: Why I signed law cancelling recognition of Omehia as governor.
    16 hours ago

    Nigerian government to fund 2023 Budget Deficit with Privatisation Proceeds
    Buhari at the joint session of NASS present the budget of N20.5 trillion for the 2023 fiscal year. 16 hours ago

    Buhari presents N20.5trn 2023 budget proposal to National Assembly
    16 hours ago

    Nigeria’s Obijiofor Aginam Appointed to Global Committee of Experts
    the amount was from constrained resources was aimed at revitalisation and salary enhancements in the tertiary institutions. 17 hours ago

    ASUU crisis: N470bn allocated for salary enhancements in 2023 budget
    ASUU 17 hours ago

    A/Court to ASUU: Ask your members to go back to work immediately
    17 hours ago

    Rivers Lawmakers are shameless, should apologize to Rivers People – APC