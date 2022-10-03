ANA calls on ASUU/FG quick resolve 8- month strike

*ANA laments prohibitive cost of production and distribution of books in the country

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Association of Nigerian Authors,ANA,has urged the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to immediately enter into honest dialogue (not dialogue of the deaf), to end more than Eight months old strike.

ANA urged the federal government to meet the legitimate needs of the striking teachers and to accord education the budgetary priority it deserves in the overall developmental scheme of Nigeria.

ANA also lamented the prohibitive cost of production and distribution of books in the country and called for a review of policies that impact the book industry. In particular, the Association ask for review of tax and other incentives for the local production of newsprint/printing paper , as well as a tariff waiver for the importation of same.





ANA notes with sadness, Federal Government’s insensitivity to the problem of book production and distribution in Nigeria, as exemplified by the prohibitive cost of moving books from one location to another.

“We, therefore, urge the government to support the efforts of Nigerian writers to distribute their works through instituting a supportive tariff for book distribution.

The Authors wonder why the federal Post Office system should charge the same amount for a kilogramme of books and a kilogramme of cigarettes being moved from Lagos to Abuja, especially for a country that wants to promote reading culture. The same thinking should also apply with regard to Nigerian books aiming at the global market.

The called is contained in a Communique jointly signed by

Anaele Ihuoma, Dr Ndubuisi Ogbuagu,Chief Adi Wali for ANA after a two-day International Conference in honour the renowned literary giant,the late Elechi Amadi convened at the instance of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Rivers State Branch, and the Rivers State University,held from September 22nd through 23rd 2022, at Rivers State University, Nkpolu-Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The international conference drew participants from several parts of the country while eminent writers and book industry personalities sent in goodwill messages.

The theme of the conference was: “Elechi Amadi, Literature and The Nigerian Socio-Political Environment”