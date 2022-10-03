ANA calls on ASUU/FG quick resolve 8- month strike

ANA calls on ASUU/FG quick resolve 8- month strike

Monday, October 3, 2022 8:01 am


 

Elechi Amadi

*ANA  laments  prohibitive cost of production and distribution of books in the country
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Association of Nigerian Authors,ANA,has urged the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to immediately enter into honest dialogue (not dialogue of the deaf), to  end more than Eight months old strike.
 
ANA urged the federal government to meet the legitimate needs of the striking teachers and to accord education the budgetary priority it deserves in the overall developmental scheme of Nigeria.
 
 
ANA also lamented the  prohibitive cost of production and distribution of books in the country and called for a review of policies that impact the book industry. In particular, the Association ask for review of tax and other incentives for the local production of newsprint/printing paper , as well as a tariff waiver for the importation of same.
 


 
ANA notes with sadness, Federal Government’s insensitivity to the problem of book production and distribution in Nigeria, as exemplified by the prohibitive cost of moving books from one location to another.
 “We, therefore, urge the government to support the efforts of Nigerian writers to distribute their works through instituting a supportive tariff for book distribution. 
The Authors wonder why  the federal Post Office  system should charge the same amount for a kilogramme of books and a kilogramme of cigarettes being moved from Lagos to Abuja, especially for a country that wants to promote reading culture. The same thinking should also apply with regard to Nigerian books aiming at the global market. 
The called is contained in a Communique jointly signed by
Anaele Ihuoma, Dr Ndubuisi Ogbuagu,Chief Adi Wali for ANA after a two-day International Conference in honour the renowned literary giant,the late Elechi Amadi convened at the instance of the  Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Rivers State Branch, and the Rivers State University,held  from September 22nd  through 23rd 2022, at Rivers State University, Nkpolu-Oroworukwo,  Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
The international  conference drew participants from several parts of the country while eminent writers and book industry personalities  sent in goodwill messages.
The theme of the conference was: “Elechi Amadi, Literature and  The Nigerian Socio-Political Environment”
They called for similar conferences can be organised in future to honour other Writers in Rivers State and Nigeria, whether  living or dead,young or established.
The Authors also called on the Rivers State University to establish a Centre of Excellence named after Elechi Amadi to immortalize him and his works.
ANA commended the Vice Chancellor and the management team of the Rivers State University for the able leadership in steering the affairs of the Rivers State University and in bring the institution to global limelight.

We demand democratisation of education in Nigeria through the implementation of policies such as the abolition of prohibitive examination fees for  WAEC, JAMB and UTME examinations.
We call on all institutions, departments of government and non-state actors responsible for the promotion and institutionalisation of democracy in the country to work assiduously to ensure  free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria in 20239.
We call for vigilance and commitment on the part of the electorate to ensure that election results as announced reflect the wishes of the electorate.

We condemn acts of violence, terrorism and criminality in any part of the country and call on those who sponsors and/or abet such acts to immediately desist from their nefarious activities.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    44 mins ago

    When Dreams Dance…And Love Will Not Be Buried
    4 hours ago

    Kogi: 4 family members die after eating cassava flour in Mopa
    4 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu, Adeboye task Nigerians on peace
    Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva 5 hours ago

    Lula wins first round of Brazil’s presidential election
    12 hours ago

    Federal Government, ASUU and the Judiciary 
    15 hours ago

    BBNaija: How the street gave Phyna the N100m grand prize
    15 hours ago

    Video: Tinubu engages in exercise to prove his fitness
    18 hours ago

    Strike: ASUU, It’s a Matter of Law!