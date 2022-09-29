Seven truths you learn from Sports Betting

Sports betting can make so many things known to bettors as they progress from Beginners, to Average, to Winners. Some of these things may not be surprising, but some of them can be downright shocking.

Here is a list of things you get to find out in Sports Betting;

There’s No Such Thing as a Sure Thing

You can find numerous opportunities that are heavily in your favor, but the existence of a sure thing in sports betting doesn’t exist. Never over-bet your bankroll no matter how good a betting situation may seem. Find someone giving you advice on a game that’s a sure thing? Be doubtful instantly.

Betting on Sports Is Hard Work – If You Want To Win, Anyway

Betting on sports is easy. But becoming a winning sports bettor requires a lot of work. Want to win? You have to study players, teams, games, statistics, models (the statistical kind, not the swimsuit wearing ones), and anything else that might give you an edge.

You Can’t Bet on Games Involving Your Favorite Team

Only the best sports bettors are able to ignore their personal feelings about their favorite team and bet for or against them. I’ve been betting on sports for years. I still won’t bet on a game involving my favorite team. I have a hard time being objective when evaluating their play, so I avoid the conflict.

Getting Large Bets Down Can Be as Hard as Picking Winners

When you start winning on a consistent basis, your bankroll starts growing. Eventually you can reach a point where the bets you want to place become bigger than your betting limits. The next thing you do is start placing bets in more than one place. Eventually even this can become hard to manage. This is a good problem to have. It means you’re winning.

Practice before you run

You need to walk before you run. You also need to pick a sport and start winning consistently before you start betting on other sports. Dividing your attention between two or more sports can keep you from winning in any of them.

Being a Profitable Sports Bettor Is Hard

If you haven’t figured it out by reading everything else on this page, the fact is that being a profitable sports bettor is hard. It might be the hardest thing you ever try to do. It’s not that it can’t be done, because some gamblers are able to do it.

Paying Less Vig Is the Same as Winning More

When you pay the normal 10% vig on losing wagers, it means you have to win more to show a profit. Any lower amount of vig you can pay reduces the amount you need to win in order to come out ahead.

