Maigari of Lokoja dies

Lokoja, the capital city of Kogi State has lost its foremost traditional ruler. The Maigari of Lokoja, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammad Kabir Maikarfi lll, is dead, after 30 years on the throne.

He died at the age of 80 years on Wednesday evening after a brief illness in a private hospital in Abuja.

He was one of the longest serving traditional rulers in Kogi State having ascended the throne in 1992.

The Secretary , Lokoja Local Government Traditional Council, Muhammed Nalado Usman confirmed the death of the traditional ruler in a statement issued late Wednesday night.

The statement said the late royal father will be buried on Thursday in Lokoja at 4 pm.