How Coolio, famous American rapper, died at 59

How Coolio, famous American rapper, died at 59

Thursday, September 29, 2022 6:40 am


Coolio, who achieved huge success in the 90s died on Wednesday 28 September in Los Angeles while visiting a friend.

Coolio, who achieved huge success in the 90s died on Wednesday 28 September in Los Angeles while visiting a friend.

By Nehru Odeh

Coolio, famous American rapper who shot to fame after releasing global hits such as “GangSta’s Paradise” and “C U When You Get There” has died at 59.

The rapper who achieved huge success in the 90s died on Wednesday 28 September in Los Angeles while visiting a friend.

Coolio’s longtime manager, Jarez, revealed that he was found dead in the bathroom, lying on the floor. According to Jarez, Coolio went to the bathroom at his friend’s house, but when he didn’t come after a while, the friend kept calling for him but there was no response. And eventually he went in and found him dead on the floor.

The friend called EMTs, who arrived and pronouced Coolio dead. According to Jarez, paramedics suspect he suffered cardiac arrest. An official cause of death has not been confirmed.

Coolio, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., came up on the Los Angeles rap scene in the late 80# buy blew up globally in 1995 when he released “Gangsta’s Paradise” for the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film, “Dangerous Minds.” The song reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for three weeks.

Paradise became his signature hit, including 1994’s “Fantastic Voyage”, which hit #3 on Billboard’s 100, as well as “1,2,3,4 (Sumotin’ New)” and “It’s All the Way Live (Now)”

GangSta’s Paradise became one of the most successful rap songs of all time. Aside topping on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks, it was the No.1 single of 1995 in the United States for all genres.

And was a global hits topping the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Austria, Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand charts.

It was the second-best-selling of 1995 in the UK. At the 1996 Grammy Awards, the song won Coolio a Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance.

“GangSta’s Paradise” opened the way for Coolio’s search for stardom. It was not meant to be included on one of Coolio’s studio album, but it’s success led to Coolio not only putting it on his next album but also making it the title track.

The song interpolates the chorus and music of the song “Pastime Paradise” by Stevie Wonder, which was recorded nearly 20 years earlier.

“GangSta’s Paradise” was certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA and sold more than 2 million copies globally.

Coolio was born on August 1 1963 in Monessen Pennsylvania and later moved to Crompton, California.

After attending Compton Community College, he worked as volunteer firefighter and security at the Los Angeles International Airport before becoming a rapper.

Coolio married Josefas Salinas inn1996 and they divorced in 2000. He had six children.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Guinea former military ruler, Captain Moussa Dadis Camara and 10 others from the Guinean security forces, for the alleged massacre and rape of protesters in 2009 started on Wednesday. 14 hours ago

    Guinea ex-ruler Camara, others face trial for massacre of protesters
    Ahmad Lawan and Bashir Machina 14 hours ago

    Yobe North: Lawan loses out as court declares Machina APC candidate
    18 hours ago

    Courts tells Obidients: You Can’t Hold Rally at Lekki Toll Gate
    22 hours ago

    Floods Sack Kogi communities
    22 hours ago

    Hilary Mantel: How she became a bestselling writer in spite of many challenges
    23 hours ago

    The Place of Scientific Evidence In The Formulation of Public Policies in Nigeria 
    23 hours ago

    World-class Young Nigerian Gymnasts Thrill Osinbajo, Who Says Nigeria is Filled With Great Talents
    23 hours ago

    How women have given Lagos its unique status – Sanwo-Olu