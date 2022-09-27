‘Why APC postponed launch of 2023 presidential campaign’

Citing the need to include more people on board, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council on Tuesday said it has postponed the start of its campaigns earlier slated for Wednesday.

The party had earlier announced that it will launch its campaign for 2023 presidency with a peace walk and prayers on Wednesday.

It also said letters of appointment will be issued to the over 400 members of the party appointed into the Presidential Campaign Council of APC.

Campaign for the 2023 election will kick off the same day, according to time table of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

But in a statement on Tuesday, the Director-General, of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council and Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau said the party has postponed inauguration of the campaign council.

Lalong said, “Recall that we had earlier earmarked a peace walk and prayers for Wednesday, to officially kick-off our campaigns for the 2023 Presidential Elections.

Lalong said as the ruling and most attractive party in Nigeria, the council understood the sacrifices and understanding of its teeming members who were willing to volunteer themselves for this great task ahead.

He said this showed the enormous love that the party members had for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, its 2023 presidential candidates.

“We had also announced that the members of the campaign council report at the campaign headquarters on that day to collect their letters of appointments.

“However, due to the expansion of the list to accommodate more stakeholders and interests within the APC family, we have decided to adjust the time-table of these activities,”he said.

He added that this was to ensure that everyone was on board before activities officially commenced, adding that the activities earlier announced for the Sept. 28, would no longer hold.

Lalog said that a new date and time-table of events would be announced soon. )