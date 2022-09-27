Ukrainian troops continue to advance in eastern Ukraine

Tuesday, September 27, 2022 1:22 pm


Ukrainian troops have made further gains on the eastern bank of the Oskil river in the eastern region of Kharkiv.

The town of Pisky-Radkivski is once again under Ukrainian control, authorities announced on Monday night on Telegram alongside photos of destroyed Russian technology.

Prior to the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, the town had a population of about 2,000.

Earlier, Ukrainian headquarters had reported Russian shelling in Kupyansk-Vuslovyi about 40 kilometres to the north, indirectly confirming reports that the town had been retaken.

Kupyansk-Vuslovyi is an important railway junction on the left bank of the Oskil.

Following their expulsion from most of the province of Kharkiv in early September, Russian troops retreated behind the line of the Oskil and Siversky Donets rivers.

They were unable to hold this line as Ukrainian troops reported successes in the Donetsk region, coming within a few kilometres of the Luhansk region.

This week, Russia is expected to annex the regions through referendums in the Russian-controlled parts of Donetsk and most of Luhansk.

The Kremlin’s plan has been internationally rejected as a sham.

The West is threatening new sanctions on Russia. (dpa/NAN)

