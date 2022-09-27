1,600 people killed in Pakistan’s monsoon rain

Tuesday, September 27, 2022 1:16 pm


1,600 people killed, 12,800 injured in Pakistan’s monsoon rain

File: A flood scene in Pakistan. AFP PHOTO/ PUNIT PARANJPE

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday said the total death toll from this season’s monsoon rain, flood since mid-June has reached 1,638 along with 12,865 injured in Pakistan.

According to a report released by the NDMA, 588 children and 332 women were among those who lost their lives in separate rain or flood-related accidents in the country.

The country’s southern Sindh province was the worst-hit region where 747 people were killed, followed by southwest Balochistan and northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces which reported 323 and 306 deaths respectively.

Moreover, 2,049,532 houses were destroyed and 1,120,261 livestock perished in different parts of Pakistan, the report said.

Around 33,046,329 people and 84 districts have been affected by the flood, it added.

The report further added that 13,074 km-long roads and 410 bridges have been damaged throughout the season. (Xinhua/NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

