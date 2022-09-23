Want to live long, strong and agile ? Obasanjo recommends DREAMS

Friday, September 23, 2022 10:25 am


Olusegun Obasanjo

By Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Do you want to live long and even be strong and agile at your old age? One man who most Nigerians will agree have been able to achieve such feat is former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

At nearly 90, the two time Nigerian leader keep a schedule that is envy of much more younger folks.

Speaking recently while while hosting Senior Citizens from Ogun and Oyo States at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State, the former President advised people from the age of 60 years above to practise seven activities encapsulated in the acronym DREAMS to keep healthy, strong and fit as they grow older..

Obasanjo advised that anyone who has attained the age of 60 should Diet, Rest, Exercise, Medical Attention And Social Interaction, with the acronym (DREAMS).

Obasanjo, who lamented that the government in Nigeria does not have any adequate care programme for the aged and elderly, counseled the senior citizens to engage themselves in daily physical exercise; get a checkup every 6-months intervals, as well as socialize to kill boredom and loneliness.

“Once we get old our culture requires that we take Care of our grand children whether they are in Nigeria or abroad but when things turn around it becomes problem hence for the Senior Citizen Club”.

However the former president also advised the elders to be spiritually minded.

