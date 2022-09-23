2023: IGP Excludes Amotekun, Others from Election Security Management

2023: IGP Excludes Amotekun, Others from Election Security Management

Friday, September 23, 2022 8:56 am


IGP Alkali Baba:

IGP Alkali Baba:

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, in active and strategic preparation for the 2023 General Elections, has along with the Force Management Team, met with Strategic Police Managers comprising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, and Commissioners of Police across Zonal, State Commands and Formations to review evolving political programmes laid down by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and chart clear pathways for a smooth electoral process in the countdown to the elections.

The IGP charged all officers present to boost the security of their public space towards guaranteeing a crime-free and enabling environment for political campaigns and other components of the electoral process noting that following the announcement by the INEC for the commencement of electioneering campaigns by all political parties from 28th September, 2022, the national political space will become very active and susceptible to increase in politically related offences

The IGP tasked all Strategic Police Managers on discharging their duties before, during, and after the electioneering process in line with the dictates of the Electoral Act 2022, and the Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for Security Personnel on Election Duty issued in 2020 by the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

Similarly, the IGP emphasized the fact that all quasi-security outfits established by various state governments and local communities operating under different nomenclatures, structures, and orientations have no legal roles under the Electoral Act and in the electoral process. He therefore directed all Police Managers to ensure they are not utilized by political or community actors for any role during the electioneering campaign and other electoral processes as such would amount to an illegality, a threat to national security, and inimical to the nation’s democratic interest.

The Inspector-General of Police urged all Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and Commissioners of Police in charge of Zonal and State Commands to work assiduously and engage an all-inclusive approach by liaising with Resident Electoral Commissioners, leadership of political parties in their commands and all relevant stakeholders, increase intelligence gathering activities, and upscale deployments to achieve the goal of re-energising the Force to sustain a stable internal security order.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    44 mins ago

    Why Private Sector Participation is Crucial in Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan – Osinbajo
    VP Yemi Osinbajo 49 mins ago

    NEC Gets Briefings on Improving Govt Service Delivery at State Levels
    55 mins ago

    Aregbesola Receives Life Time Achievement Award From NAPTAN
    Olusegun Obasanjo 1 hour ago

    Want to live long, strong and agile ? Obasanjo recommends DREAMS
    President Buhari delivers Nigeria's National Statement at the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York on 21st Sep 2022 2 hours ago

    The Last Dance At UNGA
    remains of Nigerian novelist, playwright and filmmaker, Biyi Bandele will be cremated in a private ceremony today, Friday 23 September, at the Ebony Vaults, Ikoyi, Lagos. 4 hours ago

    Remains of Biyi Bandele for cremation
    11 hours ago

    Who is afraid of PVC?
    Governor Nyesom Wike addressing PDP stakeholders meeting at Government House Port Harcourt 16 hours ago

    Wike to APC, others: I will not leave PDP for any reason