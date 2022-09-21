Kogi businessman drums support for Atiku

A Kogi State based politician and businessman, Dr Boluwatife Olurotimi has expressed optimism in the ability of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Patty, PDP and his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa to reverse the current misfortunes of the country for the better if they become victorious in the polls.

He expressed the view on Wednesday during a chance encounter with newsmen in Lokoja, the state capital, noting that the candidates are familiar with the nation’s challenges and posses what it takes to put Nigeria on sound footing.

Bolutife, a member of PDP Presidential Campaign Council said he has been attracted to Atiku over the years because of his commitment to the Nigerian project and unique sense for business and human resource management.

He said the candidate has directed PDP stakeholders down the line to work for the party’s victory across the country.

“Speaking is not the same as action and politics is about the people. Atiku has demonstrated his love and passion for the people over the years. I believe with rare skills in managing resources and people, he will be a success story as President

“This is a man who left government several years ago. Yet all his businesses are thriving. They have not collapsed despite the current economic downturn of the country. Anyone who can manage his businesses successfully as Atiku has done, will be able to manage a country. We need successful businessmen as leaders and Atiku is one.

“Kogi is traditionally a PDP State, until the accident of the recent past. We are ready to reclaim our state and return it where it belongs. We all know what has been happening and how eager our people are for good government. We will canvas for votes and by the Grace of God win the election.

The party chieftain commended the recent electoral reforms and use of Bio-modal Voters Accreditation System, BVAS, saying rigging will be more difficult and emphasized that every ballot should count.