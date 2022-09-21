AHF Pledges $10 Million to the Global Fund

Ahead of the Seventh Replenishment of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in New York City on Sept. 21, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) announced that it will pledge $10 million to the Fund – the world’s best financing mechanism for fighting infectious diseases.

“Given the Global Fund’s outstanding track record of saving lives around the world, we feel our pledge is one of the best investments donors can make in global health,” said AHF President Michael Weinstein. “The Global Fund has demonstrated remarkable nimbleness in keeping existing programs going, while mobilizing new resources for COVID-19. The Global Fund also values the role of non-governmental and community organizations in creating a more equitable and sustainable public health system. We hope this pledge encourages wealthy donor countries, NGOs, and the private sector to contribute their fair share to the Fund so that it can meet or exceed the fundraising goal of $18 billion.”

On Sept. 21, donors will gather in New York to announce their commitments, including wealthy G7 and G20 countries. The outcome will determine whether the $18 billion goal can be achieved. The funding is vital for ensuring the Fund can continue its lifesaving work and expand its mandate to address other existing and future global public health challenges.

AHF works in synergy with 31 Global Fund-supported countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe, by implementing HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment delivery, and advocacy programs and providing AHF Fund grants to assist other non-profit organizations. The $10 million pledge will represent another facet of the collaboration with the Fund.

Through its long-running Fund the Fund advocacy campaign, AHF has been a strong proponent of fully funding the Global Fund via robust international advocacy campaigns and government relations advocacy in Washington D.C., and throughout the 45 countries where it works.