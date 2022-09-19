Land Grabbing Accusations: Lagos Task Force Investigates Odunmbaku, Others

The Lagos State Special Task Force on Land Grabbers is currently investigating the petition against an All Progressives Congress (APC) leader in Lagos State, Chief James Omolaja Odunmbaku (alias Baba Eto) over land grabbing accusations on a property situated on No. 10, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Lagos which land is also accessible through Olayiwola Street, off Kudirat Abiola way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Joined with Chief James Odunmbaku in the investigation are Mukaila Muili Esho, Chief Tajudeen Eguaye, Mrs. Mudiratu Egunaye, Ayinde Sanni Egunaye, Oluwadare Olanrewaju, Cletus Nwagu and others members of Egunaye family of Oregun.

According to a letter with reference number LSSTF/LG/2021/5510, dated 23rd December, 2021, and signed by its coordinator, Mr Owolabi Arole, the Task Force acknowledged the concerns of the petitioner, Mr. Olufemi Omoola Fasehun, through his lawyer, Otunba Remi Adeoye, who claimed that Chief James Omolaja Odunmbaku and others severally damaged the property of Olufemi Omoola Fasehun in the course of attempting to forcefully take over the land.

Owolabi Arole in the letter assured the petitioner that Lagos State government is committed to” ensuring that Lagos State is free from the menace of land grabbing”.

In the petition before the Task Force, Olufemi Omoola Fasehun claimed he inherited the landed property from his late father, Chief Ebenezer Olawanle Oladipo Fasehun who purchased the said property in 1960 from the Egunaye family of Oregun and registered the title to the Land at Ibadan land registry which was then the capital city of the then Western region of Nigeria.

The petition further stated: “Our Client is also one of the administrators and beneficiaries to the said property at No. Kudirat Abiola way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos vide registered Deed of Conveyance dated 10th January, 1961 registered as No.6 at page 6 in volume 431 at the Land Registry, Ibadan with registered Survey Plan No. OA 432 dated 14th October 1960 prepared by Surveyor Adekunle Kukoyi;

Otunba Remi Adeoye in behalf of his client further stated in the petition that on Sunday the 8th day of August, 2021, Mukaila Muili Esho, Chief Tajudeeen Muili Egunaye, Mrs. Mudiratu Egunaye, Ayinde Sanni Egunaye who are members of Egunaye and Ajose family of Oregun with the assistance of James Odunmbaku and others in company of several hired land grabbers and thugs destroyed part of the fence and the gate leading to the land through Olayiwola Street, off Kudirat Abiola way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos and attempted to gain access into the land with a view of forcefully take possession of same if not for the timely intervention of family and friends to his client who prevented these land grabbers from entering and taking possession of the his client’s land.

Otunba Remi Adeoye in his petition written on behalf of his client Olufemi Omoola Fasehun further stated that James Odunmbaku and his cohorts are now trying to lay claim to the land and thereby engaging in acts that are capable of causing breach of public peace and disturbance as they are threatening and attempting to forcefully take possession of the said land with intention of selling it to unsuspecting members of the public using his political status and clout in Lagos State.

Otunba Remi Adeoye in his petition also stated that his client verily believe that there are laid down ways of acquisition of land in Lagos state which must be followed accordingly and that no one has the right to jump and annex another persons’ land without due process and due diligence. The lawyer, Adeoye, however said Odumbaku had not responded to the petition, neither did he appear before the task force nor sent representatives.