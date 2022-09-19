After life sentence, Kidnap kingpin Evans bags another 21 years jail term

With life sentence already on his head, things get worse for kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans on Monday as he was sentenced to another 21 years imprisonment for conspiring with others to kidnap one Sylvanus Ahanonu Hafia.

The Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja sentenced sentenced Evans and his co-defendant, Victor Aduba, to 21 years imprisonment for kidnapping one Sylvanus Hafia.

Evans and his co-defendant were before the court presided over by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo on on four counts of conspiracy, kidnapping, and unlawful possession of arms.

The prosecutor him and his co-defendant of conspiring to kidnap one Sylvanus Ahanonu Hafia at about 5:30pm on June 23, 2014, at Kara Street, Amuwo Odofin in Lagos.

They allegedly demanded a ransom of $2 million after they successfully abducted Hafia.

The conviction was the second one for the kidnap kingpin.

Evans him and two others had earlier been sentenced to life imprisonment for conspiracy and the kidnap of the Managing Director of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Limited, Donatus Dunu by Ikeja High Court presided over by Justice Hakeem Oshodi.

He was sentenced alongside two co-defendants; Uche Amadi and Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu, to life imprisonment for the same offences.

“The first, second and fourth defendants- Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike a.k.a Evans, Uche Amadi and Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu, are each hereby sentenced to life imprisonment.

“This is the sentence of the court,” he said.

The defendants were arraigned before Oshodi on Aug. 31, 2017, on a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping.

According prosecution, Dunu was kidnapped on Feb. 14, 2016, on Obokun Street, Ilupeju Road, Lagos.

He was shackled and blindfolded during his 88-day ordeal, and the convicts collected 223,000 euros as ransom from his family for his release.

The prosecution closed its on Jan. 10, 2020, after presenting four witnesses including Dunu.

Defence closed its case on Aug. 3, 2021, after the six defendants and Evans’s sister, Mrs Ndubuisi Obiechina, testified.

The offences are in violation of Section 2(1) of the Kidnapping Prohibition Law, No. 13, Laws of Lagos State, 2017.