Osinbajo to represent Buhari today at Kenya’s presidential inauguration

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 7:35 am


VP Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN will represent Nigeria today in Kenya at the East African nation’s inauguration of William Ruto as its 5th President.
Prof. Osinbajo departed Abuja last night and will join other leaders across Africa and beyond for the swearing-in ceremony scheduled to hold in Nairobi with about 20 heads of state expected to grace the ceremony.

During the event, according to local media reports, outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta will hand over the instruments of power including a ceremonial sword and a copy of Kenya’s Constitution to the new president, whose electoral victory in last month’s election was affirmed by the country’s Supreme Court only last week.

Nigeria and Kenya share very warm and long standing diplomatic relations underpinned by strong economic cooperation and cultural affinities.

The Vice President is accompanied on the trip by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, and the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu.

He will return to Abuja after the event later today.

