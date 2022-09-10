Stay Home, IPOB Orders Southeast People as Buhari Visits Tuesday

By Ayorinde Oluokun

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the outlawed secessionist group, has declared a lockdown in the South-east on Tuesday. This will coincide with the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Imo, one of the states in the region.

Buhari will visit Imo state on Tuesday at the invitation of Governor Hope Uzodimma to inaugurate some projects.

The lockdown, in the form of sit-at-home, will also be in solidarity with the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, who is scheduled to appear in court that day in continuation of his ongoing trial for treason. Emma Powerful, IPOB spokesperson announced the plan for the total lockdown in a statement on Saturday.

He said the sit-at-home is a civil action in line with the order that the region should be on lockdown any day the “IPOB leader” is scheduled to appear in court.

The group, therefore, ordered that all markets, schools, banks, businesses, companies, and police stations in the region to be under lock and key next week Tuesday, September 13th, 2022.

Powerful said in the statement: “The global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our indefatigable liberator Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu KANU wish to announce to the general public especially Biafrans that Tuesday 13th of September has been declared a day of civil action in the form of Sit-At-Home in Biafra Land.“The Tuesday, September 13th, 2022 civil action is very important for two reasons: First, Our Leader’s Appeal court hearing that was supposed to be on October 11th has been brought forward to September 13th, 2022.

“As usual, we call on Biafrans and lovers of freedom to demonstrate our solidarity with our leader, who is bearing our yoke in detention for over a year now.

“IPOB never issued new directives to Biafrans but is simply implementing an existing order to lock down Biafra Land any day the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra will appear in court at Abuja.

“It was based on such agreement with our leader that informed the suspension of the initial Mondays sit-at-home declared by IPOB leadership in August of 2021.

“It is imperative that our people understand this and go about their daily work and businesses on Monday, and get prepared for Tuesday, September 13th, 2022 because Biafraland will be locked down completely.”

Powerful also warned residents of the south-east states not to defy the sit-at-home order to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari.

He warned that Buhari should not be visiting the state while the Department of State Services (DSS) continues to detain Kanu.

“Secondly, it has come to the knowledge of the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra that the Vulture in Ikonso House Owerri the Imo state Government office has decided to insult the memories of our gallant men and women and the youths of Imo State that he has been murdering in collaboration with the Nigerian terrorists in Army, police and DSS uniform by inviting the Imposter in Aso Rock Buhari to Owerri the Imo state capital Tuesday the 13th of September 2022 the very same day the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be appearing in Court.

“What an affrontery and insult upon the land of Biafra and the people of Biafra.

“There shall be a total lockdown of the whole of Biafraland on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022. The Imposter Buhari cannot be coming to Imo State while he continues to detain our leader Mazi Nnamdi in the DSS custody.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu must be released unconditionally because he committed no crime known to law.

“We must warn the women group, the clergymen and women, Traditional Rulers, PGs, and others who may be contemplating going to Owerri on Tuesday the 13th of September to join in this dance of shame being planned by the Fraudster in Ikonso House Owerri to advise themselves properly or be ready to contend with the Spirit of our ancestors, our Heroes and Heroines and the Spirit that own and guard Biafraland.

“We, therefore, expect all markets, schools, banks, businesses, and companies, including police stations in Biafra land to be under lock and key next week Tuesday, September 13th, 2022 in solidarity with our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” IPOB spokesperson said in the statement.