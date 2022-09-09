UNILORIN appoints Senior Advocate of Nigeria as Vice Chancellor

Friday, September 9, 2022 10:06 am


Professor Wahab Egbewole, SAN

Wahab Egbewole, Professor of International Law and Jurisprudence and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria has been appointed the new Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin.

The announcement was made by the Governing Council at a press briefing held at the Council chamber of the University on Thursday evening.

Chairman of the University governing council, Mallam Abidu Yasid, made the announcement.

Egbewole becomes the 12th Vice Chancellor of the University and will take over from Professor Sulyman Abdulkareem whose tenure will expire on 15th of October 2022.

Yasid said that Egbewole emerged after rigorous screening of 13 professors undertaken by the council in the last four days.

