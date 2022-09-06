Why Ben Nwabueze Should Apologise to Nigerians

By Adedamola Adetayo

CHUKWUMA NZEOGWU plotted a bloody coup with his largely Igbo kinsmen. That coup eliminated the cream of the Political and Military Elites of the NORTH which included his benefactor – Ahmadu Bello, WEST and MID-WEST but miraculously missed every single Political and Military person in the EAST.

Nzeogwu and his mutinous crew didn’t get immediate death sentences, the type Aguiyi-Ironsi speedily dispensed to ISAAC ADAKA BORO, an Ijaw man who was simply running his mouth like NNAMDI KANU has been doing for years.

Nzeogwu didn’t even get to trial in court in the seven (7) months of Aguiyi-Ironsi’s rule. He was safely kept somewhere. Aguiyi-Ironsi was always looking to the skies, waiting for inspiration from his unseen ancestors.

AGUIYI-IRONSI was himself installed through a thoroughly unconstitutional means, a crude and cunning backyard arrangement organized by then-Senate President NWAFOR ORIZU at a time when NNAMDI AZIKIWE, the President/Governor-General was conveniently abroad and looking from afar.

Aguiyi-Ironsi then invited Prof. BEN NWABUEZE and some other Igbo kinsmen to draft the MOST INIQUITOUS PIECE OF LAW DOCUMENT, THE ATROCIOUS UNITARY DECREE 34 OF 1966 that took away powers from the regions and handed over to the CENTER controlled by his KINSMAN.

It was intended to be used for DOMINATION but unfortunately for them, the same decree fell into the hands of the FULANIS who have since held it like a sword of Damocles over the whole of Nigeria.

That UNITARY DECREE is what has been RUINING NIGERIA EVER SINCE and which eventually metamorphosed into the current 1999 CONSTITUTION.

It will require a President or Governor who is very vast in the art of gangster and bandit politics to survive the maze of the 1999 constitution.

It is a landmine of INJUSTICE.

Ben Nwabueze authored it.

TILL TODAY, the same Prof Ben Nwabueze has NEVER THOUGHT IT NECESSARY TO APOLOGIZE TO NIGERIANS FOR THE RUBBISH HE AND HIS KINSMEN DID.

That alone is a very sacrilegious insult to our sensibilities.

It was the same Prof Ben Nwabueze who was weeping on the shoulders of Atiku Abubakar in 2019; HE WAS BEGGING FOR RESTRUCTURING!

Today, a PETER OBI is strolling into the limelight ASSAULTING OUR SENSIBILITIES AGAIN with a lousy show of “good boy” helping an old man, the same Ben Nwabueze, a lousy show targeted at the feeble-minded Obingos, as the two men both desire for Obi to preside over the JUNGLE created by the ZIONISTS OF THE 1960s.

They rely on the army of IPOB ZIONISTS, NODES PLANTED AND SCATTERED across the country over the last 40years, and the other Obingos, to bully and blackmail everyone into their folly.

And when you speak truth to them they will dance about like headless chickens to call you a bigot and Igbo-hater.

Very irritating.

There are seven issues I want to bring out here:

I am telling you seven (7) things;

1. The IGBOS OF THE SE led by Azikiwe and his cohorts were amongst the most treacherous and unreliable group of men who set the agenda for the instability in this country far more than any group from any tribe.

2. The IGBOS again destroyed Nigeria’s foundation by the coup of 1966.

3. Ben Nwabueze is the MAIN ARCHITECT of the worst STRUCTURES that have altogether put us in bondage for over 50 years.

4. This picture annoys me because the same man and the IGBOS as an ethnic group have never seemed necessary to APOLOGIZE TO NIGERIANS. This should be the first step to National healing.

5. AS A PEOPLE [ Not necessarily individual persons ] MAJORITY of Nigerians DON’T TRUST IGBOS and we are very justified.

6. Since the Igbos don’t deem it necessary to reach out with the mindset that they OWE US AN APOLOGY but going about with their accustomed arrogance, the Nigerian Presidency is a PERMANENT IMPOSSIBILITY FOR THE IGBOS FOR AS LONG AS THE PROCESS WILL BE THROUGH THE BALLOTS.