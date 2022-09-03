Timaya’s manager shot dead in US

Saturday, September 3, 2022 7:59 am


 

Timaya

                 By Nehru Odeh
Timaya’s manager  and childhood friend Prince Oluzor has died  from gunshot injuries after he was shot outside a gas station in Atlanta.
 Prince Oluzor, who was 38- years old,  stopped at the BP along 14th Street NW at Atlantic Drive near Georgia Tech around 9 p.m. on Wednesday 31 August.
While waiting in line in the store for about a couple of minutes,  he noticed some individuals trying to get into his car.
He ran outside in pursuit of them. As he approached them, one of the suspects opened fire, shooting him. Oluzor was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.
The suspects are still at large. Police say there were 2 to 3 suspects last seen leaving in a gray or silver four-door sedan heading west on 14th Street NW.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

