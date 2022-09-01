Presidency on Ortom: He is an opportunist

Richard Elesho The Presidency has accused the Benue State Governor Dr Samuel Ortom of spreading falsehood on the security situation in the country describing him as an opportunist who is spreading his wares ahead of the 2023 general elections. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, made the accusation in a statement on Wednesday. He was reacting to Otorm’s allegation of insincerity by President Muhammodu Buhari, in the fight against insecurity.

The statement titled, “Ortom’s lies insult nation’s security system,” read:

“In a recent interview, the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, claimed that high ranking security personnel had informed him personally that President Buhari had ordered security forces not to move against the Fulani herdsmen responsible for recent violence.

“These ridiculous claims are patently untrue. If he is as brave as he claims to be, let him name names. Let him name the military personnel who told him this story or forever shut up.

“It is disappointing that Ortom, who in the same interview describes himself as a child of God who believes in being lawful and respects the Nigerian constitution, felt the need to spread such a divisive lie.

“In a period of heightened insecurity, our politicians should be working to bring us closer together, not risking further violence by dishonestly seeking to further divide us along ethnic or religious lines.

“Fortunately, the cheap, dog whistle politics behind Ortom’s falsehood are plain for all to see. He is not the first opportunistic politician who has attempted to sow discord amongst his country’s people in the run-up to an election; sadly, he will not be the last.