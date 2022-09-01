EFCC to quiz Ogun Speaker Oluomo in Abuja: Why he was arrested

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will quiz the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo who was arrested in Lagos early Thursday morning at its headquarters in Abuja on allegations of corruption.

Oluomo was arrested around 9am on Thursday at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

His arrest followed his failure to honour the invitations extended to him to answer graft allegations contained in a petition against him.

He was taken to the EFCC’s Lagos office for further questioning after he was arrested on Thursday.

The anti-graft agency has been investigating the Speaker and some of his colleagues over a N700 million alleged fraud.

The fund was allegedly spent the money on training and other “miscellaneous expenses.”

But the EFCC said it has information that the Speaker and other principal officers of the Assembly diverted the fund for personal use.

According to Premium Times, the agency said “preliminary investigation into the intelligence showed there are “criminal schemes perpetuated inside the Ogun State House of Assembly by its members and officials including but not limited to forgeries of documents, falsification of financial records and diversion of public funds by some elected members and civil servant.”

“Investigations have also revealed that some corporate entities that purportedly issued some invoices and receipts to the plaintiffs do not exist even though these receipts and invoices were used by the plaintiffs and their cohorts to justify the disbursement of funds.”

But rather than honour the invitation of the EFCC, the lawmakers sued the agency in January at the Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta.

In the suit N0.FHC/AB/CS/7/2022 dated 14th January 2022, the Assembly prayed for an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the EFCC from taking further steps, including but not limited to inviting, interrogating, imposing obligations and demanding or requiring the attendance of the plaintiffs/applicants in connection with the criminal allegation made against the speaker and some others by an aggrieved member of the Assembly.

The Assembly also wrote a a letter to the EFCC that the lawmakers on the suit, warning the agency that it can no longer take any action against them.

“Without prejudice to formal service of the relevant processes by the court bailiffs, this letter serves as clear and unequivocal notice to the EFCC that a motion for interlocutory injunction is currently pending before the court.

“By virtue of the attached (especially Annexure 2), EFCC is legally barred from giving effect to its invitation letter dated 5 January, 2022 or from taking any further steps of any kind against my clients regarding the underlying investigation, until the application is decided by the court.

“As you are surely aware, once a dispute has been submitted to the Court’s consideration for adjudication, parties must not usurp the court’s powers to resolve the matter submitted or do anything that may make the decision of the court nugatory. A respondent in an application is particularly obligated to await the outcome of the application and not resort to self-help, foist a completed act on the Court, or conduct itself as if no processes are pending,” the suit notice partly stated.

But Oluomo was arrested in spite of the suit on Thursday.