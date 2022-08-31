BBNaija:  Factors that led to Amaka’s eviction revealed

By Nehru Odeh

Amaka-s eviction was indeed a shocker. Many BBNaija fans have yet to come to terms with her eviction from the BBNaija Season 7 Level up House. They were taken aback by her exit on Monday night after she had been nominated for immediate eviction.

Immediate eviction? Still, it was more shocking to the fans because Biggie pulled a surprise as that was the first time housemates were nominated for immediate eviction, instead of being nominated for possible eviction as was the norm. So the fans couldn’t save her.

The fans are piqued because they believe the lady who showed so much content and vibes in the House, who gave everyone things to talk and wonder about, would have been saved by her numerous fans. It would be recalled that Amaka had survived eviction twice. But that was not to be.

No matter what had happened to the plus-sized, curvy lady, who hails from Anambra State, the fact remains that while in the house she had a huge fan base, what with her content, vibes, and curves which she flaunted every often in the house, a strategy many fawn over and gush about.

But many housemates didn’t like those salacious endowments, which they feel stand her in good stead to have many fans. So to stop her from soaring high before their eyes, they had to clip her wings.

As she was about to exit the house, Amaka, looking shocked and bewildered, summoned up the courage to bid her housemates goodbye. She said: “it was nice meeting you all. I love you all,” she said. She also told them, “It’s okay, it’s fine,” as she hugged everyone.

But everyone knew that it was not fine with that beautiful lady who could not hide her tears. She revealed in her post-eviction interview that her exit came as a surprise.

However, ever since Amaka’s eviction broke, she has been trending. Many fans are embittered. They are not happy with Biggie over the immediate eviction. Not only did the eviction come as a surprise, but it also didn’t allow them to save their preferred housemate.

One Rinoms/ Phyna’s Wrapper @rifogho expressed her disappointment and anger when she tweeted that “Amaka’s eviction is the most stupid in the history of #Bbnaija. It is even more stupid than the eviction of Avala and Isilomo.”

Still, the question is; Why was Amaka evicted? Why did she suffer that kind of fate, that shock of eviction? Her fellow housemates who nominated her have given various reasons they did that. And if those reasons are scrutinized, one can deduce the factors that led to Amaka’s eviction.

Bryann, who is feeling bad for nominating Amaka said his lack of diligence in nominating them led to her eviction. But we all know that that is not true. Bryann nominated Amaka because of what he calls Amaka’s “excesses” in the House. He revealed his dislike for Amaka the night both of them had a shouting match.

Chizzy, one of the Riders in the house, told Biggie that even though he did not nominate Amaka, he felt that her eviction was fair because she was stepping on too many people’s toes