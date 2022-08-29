ASUU extends strike again

ASUU extends strike again

Monday, August 29, 2022 10:06 am


File: ASUU – Government meeting

Nigerian students may have to stay more at home, given the extension of strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The university teachers decided this after its National Executive Council meeting at the union’s headquarters at the University of Abuja this Monday morning.

On 14 February, ASUU went on strike over issues of “poor welfare condition, failure to renegotiate earlier agreements signed and the alleged imposition of IPPIS by the government.”

Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, ASUU President explained: “Specifically, NEC recalled that government’s failure to conclude the process of renegotiating the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement, deploy the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) and pay outstanding arrears of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA).

“Also government failed to release the agreed sum of money for the revitalisation of public universities (Federal and States), address proliferation and governance issues in State Universities, settle promotion arrears, and release withheld salaries of academics.

“Also in the agreement is failure to pay outstanding third-party deductions led to the initial declaration of the roll-over strike on Feb. 14, 2022.”

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    17 mins ago

    Osodeke’s many wars, NBA and London political meetings
    35 mins ago

    Nigerian Higher Education at a Crossroads
    2 hours ago

    Dangote to save forex, through 40% sugar import substitution
    2 hours ago

    Two women arrested in Edo over theft, sale of 9-day old baby for N400k
    6 hours ago

    OAU Faculty of Dentistry , shines brighter in 2022 global universities ranking
    12 hours ago

    Akintoye: Yoruba Nation Suffering Because of Curses Placed By Exported Slaves
    17 hours ago

    Tinubu Congratulates New NBA President, Y.C. Maikyau
    File: Nigerian Police personnel: Police arrest gunmen in Imo 18 hours ago

    Edo Police Command neutralizes kidnapper, recovers arm, ammunitions