ASUU extends strike again

Nigerian students may have to stay more at home, given the extension of strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The university teachers decided this after its National Executive Council meeting at the union’s headquarters at the University of Abuja this Monday morning.

On 14 February, ASUU went on strike over issues of “poor welfare condition, failure to renegotiate earlier agreements signed and the alleged imposition of IPPIS by the government.”

Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, ASUU President explained: “Specifically, NEC recalled that government’s failure to conclude the process of renegotiating the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement, deploy the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) and pay outstanding arrears of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA).

“Also government failed to release the agreed sum of money for the revitalisation of public universities (Federal and States), address proliferation and governance issues in State Universities, settle promotion arrears, and release withheld salaries of academics.

“Also in the agreement is failure to pay outstanding third-party deductions led to the initial declaration of the roll-over strike on Feb. 14, 2022.”