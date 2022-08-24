PDP reconciliation efforts get messier as Wike, Ortom, Makinde meet Tinubu in London

A house that is divided against itself cannot stand, so says the wise saying. That is exactly what is happening when Governor Nyesome Wike of Rivers State decided to hold a meeting in London with the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Wike lost the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential ticket to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar. And when he thought that the Vice Presidential slot would be his for grabs, It landed on the lap of Governor Ifeanyichukwu Okowa.

Since then, PDP murdered sleep and could not concentrate well on the coming 2023 electoral battle. Wike, has since then become too difficult to co-opt into the Atiku presidential project. All efforts to make peace with him have so far, been unsuccessful.

Analysts believe that this development will heighten the anxiety in the camp of the former vice president.

Daily Trust quoted a source that Wike and Tinubu met on Monday in London, where issues revolving around the presidential aspirations of the former Lagos State governor were extensively discussed. A source in the campaign council of Tinubu said the meeting, which he described as “fruitful” was “attended by six persons, three from each side.”

While Tinubu, the Lagos and Ekiti States’ governors, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Kayode Fayemi, on APC side of the table, Wike, two governors who are of the PDP, Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo) were on the other side.

“It was a fruitful outing from our end. Further meetings would be held,” the source said, saying he should not be quoted.

The newspaper reported further that former minister in Wike’s camp, who also confirmed the meeting, said there was nothing wrong with the parley, saying Atiku is also meeting with APC governors.

“Atiku is also meeting with some APC governors, why are they complaining? What is good for the goose is good for the gander. It is all part of the game and nothing more,” he said in a phone interview last night.

“It was learnt that two things are being ironed out, whether Wike should dump PDP and join the APC or remain in PDP but work for the APC at the presidential election.”

“In politics, nothing is impossible. Political parties are always looking for numbers and value, and Governor Wike will add it to the campaign. He should consider working for the APC, especially considering that his efforts are not appreciated where he is,” Adeseye Ogunlewe, a former Works Minister said