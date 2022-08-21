Onanuga, Alake, Keyamo to Lead APC Campaign Media Directorate

Sunday, August 21, 2022 5:34 pm


Dele Alake, top left; Bayo Onanuga and Festus Keyamo

The composition of the Media and Communication Directorate of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-Kashim Shettima campaign has been announced.

The directorate, approved by the presidential candidate, is made up of three departments.

The three departments are Public Affairs, Media and Publicity and Strategic Communication.

In the approved directorate, Bayo Onanuga, the Managing Director of The News/PMNews and former Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria, will continue his role as Director of Media and Publicity.

Dele Alake, a former commissioner of information and veteran editor, will serve as Director of Strategic Communication. He served in this role for the Buhari campaign in 2014-15.

Minister of state for Labour, Festus Keyamo, will continue his role as spokesman of the campaign as Director of Public Affairs.

The Directorate will also have six deputy directors that include Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, Deputy Director, Communication Strategy;  Hannatu Musawa, Deputy Director, Public Affairs; Kehinde Bamigbetan, Deputy Director, Media relations.

Mallam Modibbo Kawu will be Deputy Director of Media and Publicity, while Mohammed Bulama will be in charge of multi-media. Seun Olufemi-White will be the deputy director New Media.

The tripodal arrangement, the first in a presidential campaign, has a line of other assistant directors and senior officials, representing the nation’s various regions with job specifications spelt out.

The campaign structure will also soon unveil representatives and spokesmen in all the states of the federation.

 

