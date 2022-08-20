Nigeria’s veteran journalist appointed into 2022 EQUIP AUTO  Paris automotive jury 

By Daniels Ekugo

Chairman of Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) and multiple award winner, Mike Ochonma has been selected among some international motoring journalists that will be voting at this year’s EQUIP AUTO global event in Paris, France in October.

As an automotive jury at the forthcoming historic event, Mike Ochonma, the publisher of Transportworld online as well as the motoring editor of Business A.M, one of Nigeria’s leading financial and business newspaper/online publications, is joining his colleagues from the French and international specialist media, French regional titles and French general interest and business media in the global voting process.

EQUIP AUTO Paris, the reference trade event for innovation in automotive aftersales and services for connected mobility, will take place from October 18 to 22, 2022, at Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles, Paris. Like every other edition, this year’s event includes the organisation of the international grand Prix for automotive innovation. A jury made up of French and international journalists will distinguish the most innovative products and services in each of seven categories

These include bodywork and paintwork, lubricants, vehicle care products, washing, roadside services, original equipment and tyres parts, equipment and components for after-sales, garage tooling and equipment, digital solutions, IT, connectivity and mobility. sustainable development and circular economy.

Each judge can choose to vote in the category (or categories) in which they feel they have specific expertise. Voting will take place online on a special platform dedicated to the International Grands Prix for Automotive Innovation.

According to the organisers, the grand Prix judges will be voting online from August 30 to September 5 to shortlist innovations in the global automotive industry.

On September 22, exhibitors will present their shortlisted innovations online. This will be followed by online voting by the judges from September 27 to October 5. While the official announcement of winners is slated for October 10, the awards ceremony at a Gala dinner will hold on October 19, 2002, in Paris.